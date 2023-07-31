Sentencing day for Lori Vallow Daybell

The "doomsday cult mom" faces life in prison after being convicted of killing her two children. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis has the details.

July 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live