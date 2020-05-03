Transcript for Songs for hand-washing

The gold standard in reducing risk of infection and infection control. In general. Is hand washing with soap and water the bad news a study in a peer reviewed journal that I found fascinating. Show that only 5%. Of adults wash their hands properly so how do you properly wash your hands for at least twenty seconds vigorously rub your hands back and forth with a good lather as you wanna actually dislodge. Larger particles. Since you should be washing hands often and it has to be at least when he seconds. These are the songs you can use to time it out. You could stick with the old happy birthday tune times through trick or if you wanna dance while you watched the course to take on keywords. If you're a country guy or gal Dolly's got a cupboard that the course of Jolene. Or for something more modern tease live scores and shake it off has a healthy 32 oldest. And beyonce flub on top is exactly 22. The one thing this non health professional would caution. Let the good acting I had to expect athletes and a bout that they dot internal. But it but the thing is you don't have to dry your hands properly tuned if you touch a plot to that you just turned on you re contaminate results don't get. You caught up in your choreography to forget to use the paper towel to shut off the faucet.

