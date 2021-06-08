Transcript for Spirit Airlines enters 6th day of flight cancellations

Well get ready for more chaos at airports across the country today and through the weekend. More flights are being canceled because of airline staffing shortages travelers yet they're fed up. ABC's Andrea from GE looks at the problem and what can be done about it. This morning yet another day of cancellations as Spirit Airlines travelers after breaking point. This man yelling to get on his flight in Fort Lauderdale. This is day six of the chaos nearly 19100. Flights canceled so far. And today up to 50% of the airline's flights aren't expected to take off. One passenger in Orlando waiting nine hours just to speak to someone nine hours about the cracked. Nine hours. I've never seen such as our security in my life. Spirit blames weather and staffing shortages we start canceling our crew got dislocated through the system they were in the wrong places at a wrong time. And we needed time sharp buildup puzzle back together her again it's almost like a zero to sixty. A standing start ABC news contributors to began neared says many airlines have experienced similar problems. So what can be done he says congress could get involved one of the things that can be done as you go back and you forcing airlines to. Not give you out cheers it like it canceled but to make it reef or make make it hurt everyone and makes mistake you're an airline has problems. It shouldn't be the consumer that pays the price. Meanwhile the FAA is taking new action to address the growing problem of on ruling passengers. This manna Frontier Airlines flight was taped to his seat. After allegedly drinking and groping flight attendants CF AA is now asking airport bars to stop selling alcoholic drinks to go. As for the Spirit Airlines passengers who were on canceled flights. The CEO says some were offered hotel rooms vouchers and in some cases refunds. Mona and her Andrea thank you oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.