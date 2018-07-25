'Start Here' podcast: Lemonade-stand activism

More
One Denver mom took action after her sons' lemonade stand was shut down by police. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
1:54 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Lemonade-stand activism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56804362,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: Lemonade-stand activism","duration":"1:54","description":"One Denver mom took action after her sons' lemonade stand was shut down by police. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-lemonade-stand-activism-56804362","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.