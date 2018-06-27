Transcript for 'Start Here': Running of the interns

And just steps the Supreme Court yesterday after the justices upheld the president's travel fan. Forget the TV ratings race that. There isn't sure a straight there without any cameras allowed in the court. The best videos can get but don't get gets us a glimpse into our news business cut through things can be. Here's ABC's Brad milky on this if Brett. And as a light most offices the Supreme Court still issues its big decisions on paper which means if you report the latest opinion. He's got to grab that paper and broad. Every year we see interns literally sprinting out of the court Xerox copies and hand it. Running as fast as they can hand them off to correspondents. In DC it's got a name the running of the interns. Well this year ABC got the news first because of our intern Les Brown Kaiser she is a junior at the University of Virginia. It's usual in the need for speed see you get the papers from your producer you've got the order in your hands what happens next. Frankly you just have to take off comment. They don't technically want you sprinting to the Supreme Court hallway as you'd imagine so you briskly walked you know try to disguise your jaunt and so I have a lot. And then the second get outside you sprint across the stairs and Supreme Court you have to be careful because that scares can be slippery. And you just bolts and hope you can see your correspondent. Well she handed off that decision Terry Moran she beat every other network and you guys she did it wearing flats every other intern was wearing literal. Running shoes you can hear more about the running of the interns on stark here later this morning. Ticket out an apple podcast we've ever podcasting app intent is to see you try to swearing some flats. Yet fat don't see you running their Brad. Brad yeah also flat yeah when she flat shaming lad. Flats for editor that it wouldn't like did he see us running in high heels pretty flat. You look at it that isn't what five ventures thank you exactly why do you run so Allen Hunt noon.

