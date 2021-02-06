Transcript for States cracking down on porch pirates

This delivery in North Carolina seems pretty typical woman polling into a driveway grabbing a package from a delivery driver. The only problem is authorities say that's not her house the woman puts a passenger car and drives off with a brand new laptop there's been an increase and package staffs primarily because there's been more deliveries they seem to be getting a little more creative in Philadelphia this man dressed like an Amazon delivery driver. Is accused of stealing packages. Trade dodge caught the suspected porch pirate on his home security camera quickly look and now. Like the Amazon but and I realized he was on delivering it changed as Americans shop online now more than ever. Experts say porch pirates are cashing in on the opportunity and now lawmakers across the country are responding according to the national conference of state legislators nineteen bills calling for more strict laws regarding mail and package theft. Are on the docket. Georgia is one of the State's cracking down a new law various subjects repeat package staff defenders to felony charges that carry up to five years in prison. But police say homeowner should also be taking steps to protect their packages you can. Conceal a package or remove the amount of time that's exposed. To someone that seems to be key to reducing this issues. And coming up later and Good Morning America some creative tips to make your front steps less attractive to thieves.

