Transcript for Stepfather of 2 missing Idaho children arrested

We turn out to a second arrest in the case of two missing children from Idaho their stepfather is now behind bars. After investigators say they found human remains on his property the discovery is only adding to the confusion surrounding the case. If he's Megan kept raising it has more. This morning a grim discovery in the search for two missing simply this last seen more than nine months ago. Detectives and investigators have. Recovered what's believed to be human remains they have not been identified at this time. 17 year old timely and now eight year old JJ had not been seen since September. Their mother Laurie Gallo is behind bars after authorities say she claimed JJ was with a friend out of state and claimed Kylie had died last year. Even though her husband Chad Dave bell said in February that the children were safe. That's why aren't you telling their kids aren't. JK but on Tuesday police arrested. Dozens of investigators including police in FBI scouring the farm with dogs indeed eat for hours before uncovering an unidentified body. Hello all of my god yeah. They've lived and got I didn't RS didn't. Dave else seen here getting handcuffed on the side of the road. Was arrested after allegedly trying to run from police. That's where I have since sent you have a couple of cops not the only leading medical current and several cards. Pressure after. He's now accused of concealing or destroy evidence authorities say Tuesday's search of the property is linked to the disappearance of gallows two children. But it comes after a long line of suspicious deaths in. Police say they grew suspicious and de bell after he married fallow two weeks after his first wife died. Her body was exhumed in December police searched his property in January that nobody was found at the time. Bell will be in court today and expected to be additional charges the her attorney general says it's also interesting eat in a connection to the death of his first why. Are. Night and think yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.