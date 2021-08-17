Transcript for Taliban tries to calm nerves with new announcement

This morning new tragedy unfolding enough amistad. Officials overnight saying at least seven people have died amid the rush to escape via a foot in Kabul. The terrifying scene Monday. When thousands of desperate Afghan scene rushing onto the runway as evacuation flights taxi summit still clinging to the size of this plane as it took off. Crowds on the ground that so massive they can be seen in these satellite pictures. The imagery and the airfield. Palm is is our close to disastrous. It's almost a gigantic hostage situation. He had put shut down for several allows. Also armed men reportedly stories atomic and began shooting. American forces pay pending fire killing two people as for the planes that did take off. Not an inch of space to spat. This other flight crowned with 640. People packed into shoulder to shoulder the pilot offering a few toys for children to play. As families leave everything behind save five the State Department says more than 16100. Americans have been evacuated from Kabul on emergency flights. But with thousands of Afghans desperate for vets had to leave officials are prioritizing US pest now and citizens. I think they're really really relate to do what irritates and now Allred balls. Pay off the Taliban. To provide extra cushion into to give the people out. Were awarded especially these. Guys you know assemblies were operational troopers rouge are sought by Starr's. War never ended program. Now the Talabani is guiding the anyway into the apple it letting any foreigners costs the group declaring there in full control setting up checkpoints throughout the city. In the allowing foreigners through many who did make it out. Now fearful for loved ones still in the country boot. To live and they should salute. Conceived and so official hide themselves will live starts searching for them or. Putting him dim and present or killing them we don't. And this morning frustrations. For the a's who lost loved ones during the two decades of war. Is trying to manage this is just romantic lives we can't throw our sons and daughters away right now. There's no sensors are stubborn negotiator diverted more. Marina emperor about a lot of ushered. I'm Jim Kenney is not extraordinary Pat's call their flight you sore right that that was reportedly carrying nearly five times a passenger capacity it was designed for. Dot is how desperate people like to escape Afghanistan. At meanwhile here in the UK is preparing to accept an influx of vulnerable Afghans. The government pun it's cool break toward native global response to resettle refugees Caylee under. Truly a thank you.

