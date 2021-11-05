Transcript for Tiger on the loose?

Analysts say gas prices could hit a three year high today after that cyber attack on the country's largest fuel pipeline it's crucial. Aren't that this pipeline in service if it drags on beyond her or days we may start to see some like challenges the colonial pipeline supplies 45%. Of the fuel to the East Coast it's 5500. Mile network carries gas diesel and jet fuel from Texas to New Jersey the company halted all operations as a proactive measure Friday following the attack. Some smaller terminals and a pipeline are now running again but overnight gasoline futures jumped more than 3%. Two to 22 a gallon the highest since may of 2018. Another concern if Kenny Bonnie. Analysts worried and nervous consumers could sing gas supplies which would also push prices higher. Federal officials say in eastern European criminal organization. Appears to be responsible according to multiple reports that group is known as dark side which operates mostly out of Russia. The Biden administration is now allowing truckers who deliver fuel to states impacted by the shut down to drive more hours than normal each day. It's an all hands on deck effort right now. And we are working closely with the company state and local officials to. You know make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible. It's the biggest in a string of recent cyber attacks in December solar winds a company that provides software to the government. And fortune 500 companies suffered a massive software breached and in February investigators say a person took control of the computer systems. And a water treatment facility in Florida experts say these types of attacks are here to stay queen. I have seen attacks. On critical infrastructure over the past five years but nothing I am of this size and scope. But also it kind of for tells this is what life is likely to be like in the future. Senator bill Cassidy says bipartisan talks are needed to help protect companies from more attacks like this the implications for this for national security. Com cannot be overstated and I promise you this is something that Republicans and Democrats can work together. Colonial pipeline has not said what if anything the actors have demanded asked for gas prices the impact will depend on how long pipeline is shut down.

