Now Playing: Outdoor summer gadgets!

Now Playing: Must-have travel gadgets

Now Playing: Iesha Gilchrist shares tips for affordable thrift store fashion

Now Playing: Emily Oster talks about her new parenting book

Now Playing: This man is paddling his way to fight for cystic fibrosis

Now Playing: 6-year-old’s shoe-tying hack is genius

Now Playing: Veterinary school's pet loss hotline helps support grieving pet owners

Now Playing: Millions of renters in danger of losing their homes

Now Playing: Black woman helping smash swimming stereotypes

Now Playing: Coping with renewed pandemic anxiety

Now Playing: Father receives special gift from wife, stepdaughters

Now Playing: Federal ban on evictions set to expire

Now Playing: Summer Bites and no-fuss easy eats that are perfect for next time you fire up grill

Now Playing: Deals for making your home as cozy and convenient as can be

Now Playing: Unexpected story of Piglet, the deaf and blind puppy

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 30, 2021

Now Playing: Mali mother who gave birth to nonuplets calls them 'gift from God'

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pandemic learning loss