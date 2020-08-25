Transcript for Titus Burgess opens up about 5th Emmy nomination

You can do and no way. I guess you kitty if I were you be chuckling right now. Chuckling heart. Thanks to tide is Burgess America is once again chuckling. Hard for speeding car radio in five minutes car audio. In the early 2000 he's Emmy nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for playing tightness and Ramadan. His fifth nomination playing this role. And we Jemima Khan while he's eccentricity she's. Sort of animated him and decorated with MPs very much. The pretty American he has big injury two months Aaron. Often doesn't know how to quite get there something tightest the character shares in common with Titus the actor across so many intersections being black gay cultural and Christian on paper I'm not supposed to succeed to have gotten that nomination and an acknowledgment it meant a lot. Cuddy says putting Tony nomination is for Netflix is first ever interactive comedy special. Unbreakable Jimmy Schmidt Timmy verses the red brick house. I'm out to the viewer this all seems relatively simple you're watching TV and you get asked to make some choices to be actors not so much you could be totally different scene than the other person in the scene with you. Because you forgot who. Which she surely bring traditional children that that particular time so that was faster axle and also funny and also clung. Pump this just one of tightness is choice points looked like this Jim or Nat. It out. It. I taking naps is patton's B wanted to. Hidden talents. That I have what it is not still hated talents. His singing is one of my favorite choice went expert Kim in tennis are in bar in rural West Virginia and the joint plea for the viewer is. Just had a snow free bird or does he just think he does. Child. I'm straight from. I'm in love which you Titus says he's especially grateful for his nomination this year in a class of nominees more diverse than any in the history of the Emmys. Did have a whole lot of people who looks and acts you know acted like I did when I don't screw up so I don't answer references truly. And so it means Morton. Just. Quality port diversity. And it means someone news just coming through the ranks. We'll take notice him believe that they you can. Can make. Well this is likely the last we'll see it Titus and Ramadan at the Emmy Awards tide is Burgess isn't going anywhere Netflix just announced. We'll be hosting a carry out karaoke competition called sing on debuting next month. And he's also starring alongside Jennifer Hudson in the upcoming movie respect. Who carried out lot of respect and ordered to area. Yet quite a talent there yes thank you revenge by saying we sure well I'm.

