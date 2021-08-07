Transcript for Tropical Storm Elsa slams coast, damages Navy base

Overnight Els said turning deadly after the tropical storm spawned this tornado in Florida. You can't write that got big tornado. The twister touching down along a highway in Jacksonville. Where the damage described as widespread. Police say a falling tree killed a driver as heavy rain and wind hit the city has poor gentleman was driving. Polly Haddon home. And tree can that is for another large Sri slamming into an apartment building this man was looking out his window when the winds picked up. Paula suddenly seem a chairs picked up and start going to move to the right. And then then all of sudden they went to the left about five seconds later and everything started going to left. And next thing I knew the tree came down to hurt by what they say he always hear Trent I heard the train. Hours later Elsa producing another tornado in southeast Georgia is one touching down at a campground and a naval base it is. Utter chaos over here right now the winds flipping over and tearing apart large RVs pickup truck flipped over. Debris everywhere feelers to. Not filtered at least ten people from the campsite were taken to the hospital. According to the navy there appears to be damage to buildings on the base but a spokesperson confirms there's no damage to the submarines stored at the base. Meanwhile cleanup is already underway along Florida's West Coast. Where else that made landfall Wednesday. Bringing powerful storm surge. And inundating coastal roads.

