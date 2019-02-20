Transcript for Trump denies interfering in hush-money case

We turn to Washington president trump is denying a report that the New York Times. Claims he tried to interfere in the Michael Cullen investigation by asking his acting attorney general. To put someone else in charge of the case ABC's Mona cause our hobby has the new. Good morning today good morning Tenet as a special counsel's obstruction probe into the president comes closer to an and a New York Times report is raising new questions about the man who once oversaw the investigation. A bombshell report from the New York Times putting the spotlight back on former acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker. And his relationship with the president but he's a very fine man and he should be given a lot of thanks for a nation. According to the times the president pressured would occur then head of the Justice Department to interfere in the investigation. Into his personal attorney Michael call it. An investigation that senator around several hush money payments. May two women who claimed to have had affairs with trumped trot vehemently denying the claims no matter. Gave you that this more fake news the report states the president asks what are Kurd a put a person he believed would be more sympathetic. In charge of the case specifically US attorney Jeffrey Berman who ever accused himself. Because of his ties to the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani during a congressional hearing earlier this month Whitaker did not deny discussing the investigation. Would the White House. I would continue the long standing executive Brit practice. Of not disclosing information that may be subject to executive privilege. But this morning house Democrats examining of Whitaker committed perjury. When he stated this under oath. At no time has the White House asked for nor have I provided any promises or commitments concerning the special counsel's investigation. Or any other investigation. And last week the senate confirmed William Barr as Trump's new attorney general. Barr also drew backlash for comments he made criticizing the Russia investigation today Kenneth. Mona reporting from Washington think you.

