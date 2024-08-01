Trump ‘didn’t know’ Harris is Black

Speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists, the former president questioned the race of Vice President Kamala Harris. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live