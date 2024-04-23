Trump gag order hearing

Prosecutors in the former president's hush-money trial are requesting he be held in contempt, claiming Trump violated a gag order 10 times. ABC News' Em Nguyen reports.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live