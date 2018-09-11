Transcript for Vigil held for victims of California bar shooting

And those fires in Southern California are not far from Thousand Oaks where twelve people were brutally gunned down in that nightclub shooting. The community united in prayer over night to honor the victims some of them in their twenties or even younger killed enjoying a night of country music. Along with the sheriff's sergeant who died after confronting the gunman. This attack by the way is a 307. Mass shooting in the United States this year. The find of course as a shooting with four or more victims ABC sapna promise has new details on the investigation and the victim's good morning Stephanie. Candice good morning authorities have been scrubbing the alleged gunman's past the looking for clues as to why he opened fire. Killing so many people police still trying to figure out the motive but they have learned they he had recently been cleared by mental health specialists. After an incident at his home. A community shattered. Hundreds coming together to remember the twelve people killed late Wednesday when a gunman opened fire inside. Pat Southern California bar during college tonight it's a horrific scene and there. There was blood everywhere were now getting a look inside as the Rampage unfolds. Watch as the camera shakes beat you can hear and to steep discount. Gunshots and then chaos. And store. Authorities say 28 year old Ian David Long a former marine walked into the bar with a legally purchased 45 caliber Glock handgun and opened fire. That's different that's the front did you everybody. Still it but the car. Witnesses say the bar quickly filled with smoke the gunman was throwing smoke grenades Dylan shorten each hailing the whole horrific moments. Personally. Bomb. Regard greatest and that was after I'd watch ten shoot the three people in the front. Who were all my friends one of his friends survived the Las Vegas massacre last year and so did this woman's son. My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home he didn't come home last night and I don't want prayers I don't want thoughts. I want gun control and I hope to god nobody else can see me anymore plus years I want gun control. The suspect was found dead inside of the bar police believe he shot himself authorities say he used an extended magazine which is even legal in California. But that allowed him to fire more than ten that bullets at a time. Can S Marcy. It's a few Ramos thank you.

