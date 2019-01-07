Transcript for World Pride 2019 celebrated in New York

For the first time ever world pride celebrated on American soil. An estimated four million visitors hitting New York City to mark the occasion alongside major names like Madonna on. The lady got got surprising fans with a speech celebrating how far the clear community has come. And you have never been so. Visible in the world and that beautiful light. And that rainbow is shining all around you stand it at Baskin that allow yourself to glow and it as we grow. The pop star giving that speech outside the stone wall in. The bar where members of the queer community fought back against a police raid exactly fifty years ago the beginning of the modern LG BTQ plus rights movement. Earlier this month the NYPD police commissioner apologizing for the police's actions all those years ago. The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong. Plain and simple. The actions in a laws were discriminatory. And oppressive. And for that. I apologize LB decades later the NYPD out in full force. Keeping the millions of people secret New York city's pride march the big. ABC news capturing this moment during the march army specialist three on Houston just back from a tour in Iraq. Coming out on live TV I'm stolen out with a military. At this point. Might get people might know now they might know now exercises are coming out I guess it is yeah. That announcement met with cheers. And while that support seems encouraging the percentage of Americans who support same sex marriage on the rise since it was made legal only four years ago so are the instances of hate crimes against DL GBT plus community. So while the confetti falls and the music blasts many are taking time to remember the challenges and difficulties the LG BTQ plus community continues to face. It's come along Miami got a long way to ask a man I mean I'm this I'm so happy to be here and so proud of what's half pence. So while the pride month may be officially over on the calendar I wanna go my for an Connor. Who said pride isn't just you know pride is every day in the spirit of every queer person fighting for the right to exist. Yes absolutely. And Kai well got a little muscle we kinda hard seeing. The guys who came out. Live there I mean it is hot and that's touching but what really gets me. Here's how everyone around him just started applauding it would I swear here from that we celebrate artist and that he rivals are also evidence and allies. As well who were out there yesterday when LDCs you community and it was this view what was the democratic vote. And the next one world Fridays and coping Hagan in twenty. When 20/20 one. Yet Tony Tony one that's the next world pride so. Public public or tickets now yeah yeah. Erica I guess that's a cartel are ready so much that we got to be here in your morning and others things.

