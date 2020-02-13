Transcript for The world's richest man has a new home

Almost in the can only dream of looking at Richmond world we can certainly take a peek in shock. And it well we're looking inside this morning is that of Jeff bases just set a new real estate record for Los Angeles. Okay and is here with the details I did not just had a real estate record I try you. You. By the way this song but that's the latest real estate sale in LA it was all of the ones before it right out of the water. Which is probably Fiji Water let's be honest we're not watered all folly champagne. Luckily Murdoch's 150 million dollar Bel Air mansion. Fish pocket change a new mega sale just shattered real estate records in California. David Geffen telling his Beverly Hills home for a cool 165. Million dollars. Twelfth. Faith. The world's richest man expanding his real estate empire with a nine point four acre quarter its state. They don't already own properties on both coasts in addition to 420000. Acres of land Texas. It was purchased the Warners state was designed and built in the 1930s for the former president of Warner Bros. Visit to include the thirteen 1600 square foot Georgian style mansion itself along with gorgeous terraces guardians. If you guest houses a tennis court and the swimming pool. Considered the last intact estate from the golden age of Hollywood folks like Frank Sinatra Judy Garland and Paul newly used to party there. But even those superstars would be able to comprehend the amount of wealth of the Warner State's newest owner. No 165 million bucks they just need to buy it is only an eighth of a percent. Of its network. The Amazon CEO is worth a 131 billion dollars which means this purchase is equivalent to the average American family buying something or. A 122. Dollar. He even still it's not the most expensive real estate transaction in the country. That record is held by a penthouse overlooking Central Park which sold for nearly 240. Billion dollars. A basis since it might not be reasonable for people like us to buy a mansion like that in cash up front let's talk about more realistic options what did he took out a thirty year mortgage on it this is new mansion. At three point 9% you don't Leo 780000. Dollars a month 700 Canadian that I understand this massive fifth. I don't either I can't Batman really any evidence to be honest that I'm like wait a 122 dollars slightly bigger bottom spot. Me into the resorts and everything else could buy one in every state and then buy one for us in every step by new York state of mind why I executives BR that's based. Yeah he's wearing a T shirt very simple in the Jessica.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.