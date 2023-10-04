2 dead after plane crashes into house

The small plane crashed into a home in Newberg, Oregon, killing two people on board and hospitalizing a third one, officials said. No one inside the home was hurt, according to officials.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live