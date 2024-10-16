Some 2 dozen relatives of Menendez brothers united in Los Angeles to push for release

Nearly 20 relatives of Lyle and Erik Menendez gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday to urge the district attorney to recommend resentencing the brothers, who are currently serving life sentences.

October 16, 2024

