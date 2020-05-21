2020 hurricane season could be 'extremely active': NOAA

More
The agency forecasted anywhere from 13 to 19 named storms and up to 10 hurricanes.
0:16 | 05/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2020 hurricane season could be 'extremely active': NOAA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The agency forecasted anywhere from 13 to 19 named storms and up to 10 hurricanes. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70818573","title":"2020 hurricane season could be 'extremely active': NOAA","url":"/WNT/video/2020-hurricane-season-extremely-active-noaa-70818573"}