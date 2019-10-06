4.0-magnitude earthquake rattles northeast Ohio

Transportation cameras along the interstate just east of Cleveland were seen shaking violently; there were no reports of damage or injuries.
06/10/19

4.0-magnitude earthquake rattles northeast Ohio

