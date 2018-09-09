Transcript for New accusations of sexual assault against CBS head: Report

news. E major headlibout one of the most powerful people in Hollywood. S onves, hea CBS, is portedly about to step down. Ave stepped ard with aegations. Here's Eva pilgrim with R: Tonight, accusations of sexual and harass against the head bs. And now, rep that les moonves' exit from the network is imminent. Six more W coming for as pt of a "Neyo" article some coming moonves them to perform oral sex on him,xposed himself without THR consent, used physal violence against them. Phylliss golden Gottlieb told the magazine moonves sexually assaulted her in 1986, "He res over and pe up and throws me, I meahard, against the wa Gottlieb kept quiet er velihood. Saying, E solutely red mycareer. He was the head of CBS. No was going take me. Another accuser sayie's cunnin cculating, and a predator. Ese latestccusations adding to the list of seven other women who previously accused moonves of offses ranginfr unwanted advances to sexual assault. These are stories I which woid they were terrified and intimidated, and they felt their careers suffer as Reporter: Last year, the Dia titan addre the me too movement. I T it's impoant that a company's culture will not allow for this. D that's the thing that's far-re Rte, statement, saying the ING accusations untrue.wh, had consensual relationthf the men some 2years ago. Before iame to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement of the careers of men. The women expressis over theeveran package. Which could be worth O $100 million.tom? Eva, thank you. No between rmer prent and esident trp. Two takinim at each other

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.