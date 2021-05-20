Actor, comedian Paul Mooney dies at 79

Paul Mooney was best known for his work in “The Buddy Holly Story” and “Chappelle’s Show.” His comedy focused on race and social issues. He also wrote for Richard Pryor and “Saturday Night Live.”
0:14 | 05/20/21

