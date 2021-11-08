Actress Christina Applegate announces MS diagnosis

The 49-year-old actress shared on Twitter that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis early on Tuesday. Applegate is also a survivor of breast cancer and had a prophylactic double mastectomy.
Actress Christina Applegate announces MS diagnosis

