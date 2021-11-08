-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Texas health official on COVID surge: ‘It’s frustrating that we are here again’
-
Now Playing: Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about freezing your eggs
-
Now Playing: California battling new phase of COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: The latest on COVID-19 vaccine trials for kids under 12
-
Now Playing: Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 complications after not getting vaccine
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases surging among children
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Aug 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: What threat does ‘exponential rise’ of delta variant pose to young children?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases on consecutive days
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: COVID spreads rapidly among children across US
-
Now Playing: American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve vaccine for kids 5-11
-
Now Playing: Health department warns of growing number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: How climate change threatens public health
-
Now Playing: Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine to visit a newborn baby?
-
Now Playing: Where we are right now with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Hospitals warn about rise in COVID cases as delta variant spreads