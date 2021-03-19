Transcript for 2 former aides of Cuomo speak out on his behavior

Now to a developing headline as we're on the air. The widening scandal involving New York governor Andrew Cuomo. "The New York Times" reporting for the first time a current employee at the governor's office coming forward with her own allegations. Here's ABC's erielle reshef tonight. Reporter: Tonight for the first time a woman who works if the office of governor Andrew Cuomo coming forward to accuse him of sexual harassment. Alyssa Mcgrath said Cuomo ogled her while she was taking he didn't start speak, she said. I look up to see what was going on and he was blatantly looking down my shirt. Cuomo denied ever getting physical with anyone. I never harassed anyone. I never abused anyone. I never assaulted anyone. Now -- and I never would. Reporter: But Mcgrath is the eighth woman the say that's just not true. Anna list claims Cuomo created a toxic and abusive environment. I don't think the average person in New York state would hike to know that they're governor is an absolute -- monster. Another former aide, Lindsey Boyland, says Cuomo gave her an unwanted kiss. She told Ronan pharaoh at the governor's mansion one of his dogs jumped on her. She claims Cuomo joked if he were a dog he would try to mount her as well. We unearthed emails, texts, both internal communications in the governor's office that talked about her looks and alluded to an elevated level of interest from the governor. Reporter: David, Boylan said the governor tried to -- the governor's office says that was appropriate to set the record straight. David? Erielle reshef here in new York. Thank you.

