Transcript for Airlines report slight increase in passengers after COVID slowdown

Now to the major changes about how you fly. Airlines reporting a slight increase in passengers. Delta, united and jetblue all requiring passengers to now wear masks during flights, that begins tomorrow. American's mask rule taking effect next week. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, as Americans return to the skies, airlines are preparing ways to keep passengers safe. Tomorrow, delta, united and jetblue will require face masks in flight. Southwest and American airlines requiring masks starting may 11th. Do you feel safer, do you feel it's -- it may not be necessary? It is what it is and if it takes us wearing a little has mask in order for us to travel, then, like, so be it. Reporter: Eight days ago, this video on an American airlines flight from New York to Charlotte showing a crowded flight went viral, sparking safety concerns. All major U.S. Airlines have now blocked some or all middle seats. But the new travel health concerns also prompting safety changes on the ground. Rideshare companies like Uber will soon require all passengers and drivers in the U.S. To wear face coverings for trips like this. With air travel down more than 93%, airlines are parking more than 3,000 planes at airports across the country. The global industry set to take a hit of over $300 billion. Anxious to convince passengers it's safe to fly. All right, Stephanie Ramos joins us now, live from nowark airport. And Stephanie, travelers will see changes to the way we fly from the moment they walk into the airport to the time they board their flights? Reporter: They will, Tom. Passengers can expect to see plexiglass at document check points. Before going through security. Some airlines will supply travelers with masks. And cleaning crews will be a lot more visible, we've seen many of them here tonight. Tom? Stephanie Ramos with the new ways we will travel. All right, Stephanie, thank you.

