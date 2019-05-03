Transcript for Alabama town begins to rebuild after devastating, deadly twisters

Finally tonight here, America strong. Alabama strong. And as you know, we are back from Beauregard tonight. The families we met, and the pets, the animals, surviving the tornado. Tonight, the tight-knit town of Beauregard, Alabama, coming together, comforting one another, praying together. Already helping to rebuild. Just devastating, isn't it? Yeah. I can't believe it. Unbelievable. Reporter: We met sherry Mcclendon and her husband, Billy, returning to the property their family had just sold to a couple months ago. What was the age range of the couple that bought this house? They were young, they were in their 20s. Reporter: 20s? Young, yeah. Reporter: And they didn't survive? I -- we haven't found them. We don't know. We don't know. Reporter: They believe their names were on the list. Proof everyone here felt this. So many lost someone they knew. The mcclendons among them. I don't really have a lot of words, to be honest with you. Reporter: There aren't words. There really aren't, no, sir. No, sir. Reporter: We're thinking about all of you. Well thank you. Reporter: Thank you. Family members helping each other today. And the animal hospital taking care of pets. Many injured by the tornado. And there was buck, looking up. Tonight, we've just learned he's been reunited with his family. And we are with the people and the pets of beregard. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, good night.

