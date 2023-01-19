Alec Baldwin, armorer to be charged in 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be each charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, prosecutors said.

January 19, 2023

