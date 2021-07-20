Amazon founder Jeff Bezos blasts to the edge of space

Jeff Bezos, alongside three other civilians, spent a few minutes outside of Earth’s atmosphere Tuesday on the first crewed flight from his firm Blue Origin. He called it “the best day ever.”
4:58 | 07/20/21

