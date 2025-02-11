American teacher Marc Fogel released from Russian prison: White House

After spending nearly three and a half years in a Russian prison for carrying a small amount of medically prescribed marijuana, Pennsylvania teacher Marc Fogel is returning home.

February 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live