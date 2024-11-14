Arkansas runner stops to help fellow student cross finish line

Robert Montgomery filmed the moment his daughter Kaylee sacrificed an attempt at a personal best in the last race of her high school career to help Julia Witherington finish her run. 

November 14, 2024

