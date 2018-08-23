{"id":57368235,"title":"Attempted robbery of $75,000 from a businesswoman was an inside job","duration":"1:27","description":"Authorities said a bank teller, who is now facing charges, tipped off the thieves to rob a businesswoman with a bag full of money, which she managed to hold onto.","url":"/WNT/video/attempted-robbery-75000-businesswoman-inside-job-57368235","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}