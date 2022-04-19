Authorities release Alec Baldwin's 1st police interview after 'Rust' shooting

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department released hours of video and hundreds of pages of documents from the investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of the western film "Rust."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live