Transcript for Baltimore husband, daughter charged with murder after blaming panhandler

to that stunning arrest in the murder of a Baltimore mother. Her family said she was stabbed to death. They say she was trying to help a panhandler. Tonight, her husband and step-daughter, though, are now charged in her murder, after being arrested in Texas. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: It was the shocking story of a good samaritan, apparently stabed to death by a Baltimore panhandler when she tried to give a woman with a baby $10. She didn't die in vain. Reporter: Jaclyn Smith's husband seemingly devastated. I jumped out my car to run after them, but then I came back, because my wife needed me more. Reporter: Her 28-year-old step-daughter who says she witnessed the killing, too, later appeared visibly shaken. She was a beautiful person and she didn't deserve this to happen to her. Reporter: Tonight, a stunning twist. Authorities saying it was all an act. Keith and Valeria Smith, taken into custody in Texas near the Mexican border, accused of spinning a web of lies. People took advantage of Baltimore, and what we want to make sure is that the truth comes out and justice is done. Reporter: David, Keith and Valeria Smith have been charged with first degree murder. They will be extradited to Maryland and have not yet entered a plea. David? Erielle, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.