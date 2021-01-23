Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

More
Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, one of the greatest power hitters in Major League History, also helped pave the way for other Black players to succeed.
2:48 | 01/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:48","description":"Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, one of the greatest power hitters in Major League History, also helped pave the way for other Black players to succeed. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75436319","title":"Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86","url":"/WNT/video/baseball-legend-hank-aaron-dies-86-75436319"}