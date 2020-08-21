Transcript for Biden says he would 'listen to the scientists' in combating COVID-19

But we're here in Delaware. We just sat down, the first joint brf with Joe Biden and kamala Harris. It comes hours after Joe Biden accepted the nomination for president more than 30 years after he first ran further office. Robin Roberts and I will have the entire interviews Sunday night, but you the first clips right here tonight. Joe Biden's acceptance speech promising to heal a divided nation, saying he is the democratic candidate but wants to be an American candidate to bring light and hope to this season of America. His wife Jill joining him on stage as well as senator kamala Harris and her husband Doug. They celebrated with supporters in their cars at a safe distance outside, the fireworks in the sky over Delaware. They were both aware of the crises in this country, the pandemic, the economy, the fight for racial justice. They told us they would unveil a new pandemic strategy on day and one of the questions we asked, would you shut down the country again if there's a second wave and if the scientists said that's what we need to do? If you're sworn in come January and we have coronavirus and the flu combining, which many scientists said is a real possibility, would you be prepared to shut the country down again? I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus. That is the fundamental flaw of this administration's thinking to begin with. In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing and people employed, you have to fix the virus. You have to deal with the virus. So if the scientists say shut it down -- I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.

