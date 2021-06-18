24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Biden meets with world leaders on climate change commitment

President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry led a climate summit while Congress investigates allegations against big oil and gas companies.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live