Bison charges motorcyclist, officials warn visitors it’s breeding season

More
A female biker was reportedly taking photos near a calf in South Dakota State Park when a bison charged her and threw her from the road; she was airlifted for treatment.
0:23 | 08/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bison charges motorcyclist, officials warn visitors it’s breeding season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"A female biker was reportedly taking photos near a calf in South Dakota State Park when a bison charged her and threw her from the road; she was airlifted for treatment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72383809","title":"Bison charges motorcyclist, officials warn visitors it’s breeding season","url":"/WNT/video/bison-charges-motorcyclist-officials-warn-visitors-breeding-season-72383809"}