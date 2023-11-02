Blistering report released on what led to Philadelphia jail break

The district attorney says a guard was asleep on duty when two inmates escaped their cells in May. Motion detectors in the jail were also not working.

November 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live