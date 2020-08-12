-
Now Playing: NFL star Myles Garrett talks about his COVID-19 battle
-
Now Playing: This young ‘Jingle Jangle’ star steals the show
-
Now Playing: Celebrity hairstylist’s easy DIY holiday looks
-
Now Playing: Jason Momoa surprises his biggest fan with a life-sized trident and phone call
-
Now Playing: Riz Ahmed on his new film 'Sound of Metal' and learning ASL
-
Now Playing: Shaggy performs ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
-
Now Playing: Fran Drescher talks about new movie, 'The Christmas Setup'
-
Now Playing: Andrew Rannells talks about ‘The Prom’
-
Now Playing: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello drop Christmas duet benefiting Feeding America
-
Now Playing: Stars in Lifetime’s first LGBTQ+ holiday movie talk representation
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 guidelines get strict ahead of new NBA season
-
Now Playing: Major League Baseball sues insurance providers
-
Now Playing: Beloved ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor dead at age 73
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn resident, Simone Williams, honored by Guiness World record for biggest afro
-
Now Playing: Marvel gives health workers the ‘superhero’ treatment
-
Now Playing: Great new TV series and Christmas specials to get us in the holiday spirit
-
Now Playing: Family of Selena share their memories 25 years after her death
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish gets fit and healthy during quarantine
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson perform in Christmas special