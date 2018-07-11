Transcript for Bodycam captures Texas police chief saving unresponsive baby

Finally tonight here, America strong. The mother, the baby boy who had stopped breathing, and the police chief right there. It happened in Texas. Just outside Houston. Police chief Rex Evans was on patrol when a mother flagged him down. Her infant son had stopped breathing. He jumps out of his squad car and calls in. Baby not breathing. Reporter: You see it all on his body cam. The mother crying, holding her baby in her arms. He is less than two weeks old. Chief Evans immediately begins compressions. Cpr in progress. Reporter: The chief told us he performed cpr for one minute, 24 seconds. And then, a sound. The baby begins to cry. Come on, baby. Come on, baby. It's okay. Reporter: The ambulance arrives. He's breathing. Reporter: That chief climbing into the ambulance. He would not leave the baby's side. Hey, hey, hey. Come on, baby. Reporter: Racing the baby to the hospital, and we are told tonight, mother and that baby are going to be okay. The sound of that baby crying again. Police chief Evans tells us today he will see that mom and baby again soon. I'm David Muir. Good night. I'm David Muir. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.