Bounty to kill baseball great David Ortiz was less than $8,000: Police

More
The chief of police in the Dominican Republic revealed the gun he says was used to shoot the Boston Red Sox legend as well as surveillance video of the shooting.
2:15 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bounty to kill baseball great David Ortiz was less than $8,000: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"The chief of police in the Dominican Republic revealed the gun he says was used to shoot the Boston Red Sox legend as well as surveillance video of the shooting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63671134","title":"Bounty to kill baseball great David Ortiz was less than $8,000: Police","url":"/WNT/video/bounty-kill-baseball-great-david-ortiz-8000-police-63671134"}