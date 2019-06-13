{"duration":"2:15","description":"The chief of police in the Dominican Republic revealed the gun he says was used to shoot the Boston Red Sox legend as well as surveillance video of the shooting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63671134","title":"Bounty to kill baseball great David Ortiz was less than $8,000: Police","url":"/WNT/video/bounty-kill-baseball-great-david-ortiz-8000-police-63671134"}