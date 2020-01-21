-
Now Playing: 49ers to face Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with NFL star Von Miller
-
Now Playing: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite backstage
-
Now Playing: Ozzy Osbourne opens up in new interview: ‘I’m no good with secrets’
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry talks Madea, writers' room controversy and his new studio
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson and Phylicia Rashad shot 'A Fall From Grace' in 5 days
-
Now Playing: Billy Porter and children’s choirs join together to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry discusses creating the first black owned film studio
-
Now Playing: 2020 SAG Awards
-
Now Playing: India.Arie performs ‘Steady Love’
-
Now Playing: How Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’ is helping a village in South Africa
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek of the new season of game show ‘Brain Games’
-
Now Playing: Tensions over realness rise between competitors on ‘The Bachelor’
-
Now Playing: Ozzy Osbourne speaks out on health battle
-
Now Playing: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston photographed together at the SAG Awards
-
Now Playing: Oprah steps away from Russell Simmons sexual misconduct documentary
-
Now Playing: A-list moments from 26th annual SAG Awards
-
Now Playing: Previewing the Screen Actors Guild Awards
-
Now Playing: George Lucas meets Baby Yoda