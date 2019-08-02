British actor Albert Finney dies at 82

Albert Finney, one of the most respected and versatile actors of his generation and the star of films as diverse as "Tom Jones" and "Skyfall," has died.
0:12 | 02/08/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for British actor Albert Finney dies at 82
And celebrity get after tonight. Albert Finney has died he start of course it Ani Tom Jones and Erin Brockovich. Julia Roberts tonight calling him a joy and privilege to work with. Then he was 82.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

