Bruce Springsteen faces DUI charge in New Jersey

The National Park Service confirmed the rock star was arrested in November when he was cited for alleged DWI, reckless driving and drinking alcohol in a closed area. Authorities said he cooperated.
0:16 | 02/11/21

