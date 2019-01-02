Transcript for Calls for Virginia governor to resign amid blackface scandal

We begin with late breaking development involving Virginia's governor. An explosive image from his yearbook page. The page shows one man in black face, another as the member of Ku klux Klan. The governor admitting one of those men is him. David Kerley leads us off. Reporter: Calls for Virginia's governor to resign. Because of this photo. One person in black face. One in a Ku klux Klan robe. It is part of Democrat Ralph Northam's 1984 medical school yearbook page. While the other pictures show Northam in a hat and sitting against a corvette, he is not identified in the photo in question. Virginia Republican leaders say tonight, "Racism has no place in Virginia," and if Northam is in that picture, "He should resign immediately." It comes as Northam, who is also a doctor, under fire for his comments in support of a Virginia bill that would lift restrictions on late term abortions. It's done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus that is non-viable. So in this particular example if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what will happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother. Reporter: Conservatives accusing Northam of essentially supporting infanticide. David Kerley joins us tonight. The governor's office telling us the comments we just heard were taken out of context. David, I want to focus on tonight. The governor releasing a very different statement about the black face photo. About the photo with the black face and the Ku klux Klan robe. He said I'm deeply sorry for the decision to appear in that photo. He said it's clearly racist and offensive. As far as the calls for him to resign he did not say he would. He said it would take time and serious effort to heal. Tom? David Kerley with those

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.