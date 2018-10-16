Canada to begin legal sales of marijuana

More
More than 100 legal marijuana shops are expected to open for business.
0:10 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Canada to begin legal sales of marijuana

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58545005,"title":"Canada to begin legal sales of marijuana ","duration":"0:10","description":"More than 100 legal marijuana shops are expected to open for business.","url":"/WNT/video/canada-begin-legal-sales-marijuana-58545005","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.