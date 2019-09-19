Transcript for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau under fire

Next tonight here, the blackface scandal involving Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. A new image today. There are now several. Trudeau apologizing. He called it racist and talked about privilege when he was young. A month to go in the election in Canada, and ABC's gio Benitez in Montreal. Reporter: Tonight, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau under fire after at least three incidents showing the leader in brown and blackface erupted overnight. It was not something that represents the person I've become, the leader I've tried to be. Reporter: "Time magazine" first published this photo of the prime minister taken from a private school yearbook where Trudeau worked as a teacher before pursuing office. It shows the then 29-year-old in a turban, robe and dark makeup in his face and hands. I dressed up in an aladdin costume and put makeup on. I shouldn't have done that. Reporter: Trudeau then saying he also used dark markup as a teenager to impersonate singer Harry belafonte. When I was in high school, I dressed up at a talent show and sang "Day O." With makeup on. Reporter: Earlier today, Canada's global news publishing this undated video end allegedly showing Trudeau in blackface, smiling. Trudeau comes from one of Canada's most well-known political families, the son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. I have always acknowledged that I come from a place of privilege, but I now need to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind spot. Reporter: Now he's in the midst of a re-election campaign. Election day is just one month away. And David, the election here is on October 21st. That means Trudeau only has about a month to plead his case. Meanwhile, not a single figure from his liberal party has called on him to resign, in fact, they've rallied around him. Gio Benitez, thank you. When we come back, the major new headline about the flu season coming. And more on a country music

