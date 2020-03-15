Transcript for Cases of COVID-19 rapidly expanding in Europe

Overseas to Europe now, where cases of covid-19 have been rapidly expanding. The announcement today from Spain, heavy restrictions on movement for 46 million people effective immediately. New measures in France, Germany, and hard-hit Italy. Millions staying home in hopes of riding this out. Here's Julia Mcfarland. Reporter: Tonight, a new hot zone in Europe. Spain, with a nationwide lockdown, authorities saying any movement by residents needs to be justified. They're only allowed to leave their homes under limited circumstances, to do things like buy food, go to the pharmacy or the hospital. More than 5,700 infected already. Fears that number could soon reach 10 thousand. In just a few weeks, the outbreak's epicenter swinging from China to Europe. With devastaing effect. In Italy alone, covid-19 claiming 175 lives in the last 24 hours. North of Milan, this newspaper's Friday obituary section, larger than normal. Ten pages long. In Rome, lockdown residents gathering on their balconies, applauding the efforts of medical workers. More than 500 people recovering from the virus across the country in the last day. In France, the prime minister announcing that nonessential public places will be closed, including restaurants, cafes, and cinemas, until further notice. Julia, the restrictions in France now being replicated in Germany? Reporter: Exactly, Tom. Tonight, the Berlin senate banning all events and public gatherings of 50 people or more. Bars, cinemas, museums, all closed to the public. Restaurants may stay open, but only if tables are 1 1/2 meters apart. They're serious about stopping this virus in its tracks. Tom? Julia, thank you. Now back to a focal point of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.